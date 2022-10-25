Man sold woman for sex around Gwinnett County for months, prosecutors say

A Gwinnett County man has been indicted for human trafficking, according to the attorney general.

Attorney General Chris Carr announced that Sean Curry was indicted on Oct. 19, for allegedly trafficking a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County.

Reports said Curry allegedly sold a 25-year-old woman for sex at multiple locations in Gwinnett County between January and August of this year.

Carr said Curry allegedly coerced the woman, used physical violence and threatened her. In addition to that, he allegedly took money from the sale of the victim.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special and the Gwinnett County Police Department are investigating the case.

Carr said if Curry is convicted, he could face life in prison.

The attorney general said Curry is facing one count of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude.

No further information about the investigation or about the indictment has been released at this time.

