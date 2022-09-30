Man sought in 1994 attempted murder arrested

Sep. 29—A 68-year-old man sought on an attempted murder charge dating back to 1994 has been booked into a Cameron County jail.

Jail records indicate Diego Moreno was booked in the jail Thursday on an attempted murder capias.

A capias is an arrest warrant commanding officers to take a specified person or persons into custody.

The capias was issued May 10 by 197th state District Judge Juan Magallanes.

Moreno is named in a Sept. 28, 1994, Cameron County indictment charging him with attempted murder.

According to the indictment, Moreno on or about May 4, 1994, intended to commit the offense of murder by shooting Jose Casas with a firearm.

"The said act amounted to more than mere preparation that tended but failed to effect the commission of the intended act."

No other information pertaining to Moreno's case was available.