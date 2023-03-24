Man sought on burglary, theft charges

Mar. 24—Local authorities are reaching out to the public to identify a man wanted on burglary and theft charges.

Images of the man, captured on security cameras at the Waffle House on North Columbia Street, appeared on Baldwin County Sheriff's Office social media Thursday afternoon in hopes that someone might recognize him and call authorities with his name.

The man was still being sought Thursday night.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office Maj. Brad King said the man is wanted for questioning in connection with a break-in at Discount Tobacco, located at 1300 North Columbia Street. King, who heads the sheriff's office criminal investigation division, said it is believed the man committed a break-in across the street at Air Concepts in Milledgeville.

After the burglary at the business in the city, the intruder stole a truck, King said.

But the thief didn't get very far.

The truck, which had some mechanical issues, was later abandoned at a nearby business.

"The vehicle was discovered in the parking lot of Zaxby's restaurant," King said. "We saw on video where the guy leaves the vehicle and one minute later walks into the Waffle House trying to sell some cigarettes."

Detectives believe the cigarettes were stolen from the Discount Tobacco store.

Anyone with information on the man seen in the security video is asked to call the Milledgeville Police Department at 478-414-4000 or the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office crime tip line at 478-445-5102.