Man sought in connection with Crestline woman's death arrested in Mansfield

Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, was found dead Thursday, Feb. 24, in her home at 701 W. Bucyrus St., Crestline.

MANSFIELD — A man sought in connection with the "unnatural" death of a Crestline woman was arrested in Mansfield on Friday afternoon.

Robert Pinyerd, 40, had been living with the victim, Cynthia Jo Heath, 47, at her 701 W. Bucyrus St. home, according to a news release from the Crestline Police Department.

Pinyerd was arrested at Rissler's Wash and Wear Coin Op Laundry, 199 Glessner Ave., a few blocks east of OhioHealth-Mansfield Hospital, Mansfield police Assistant Chief Jason Bamman said Friday.

The arrest was confirmed by Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall.

According to the Crestline news release, Pinyerd was wanted on a Richland County warrant on a charge of illegal conveyance of weapons.

How was woman's body found?

Officers were called to Heath's home at 9:08 p.m. Thursday when family members entering the home found her body, according to the news release.

Police had been asked to check the home earlier in the day, but "couldn't see anything out of the ordinary," Crestline Police Chief Jeffrey Shook said.

"They thought that something was going on and they were concerned about her well-being," he said of family members. "They decided to check in on her because our victim wasn't there to get her daughter off of the bus."

After investigating the scene, police began seeking Pinyerd.

"We're seeking to talk to him," Crestline police Chief Jeff Shook said Friday morning before the capture. "I'm not going to put any type of label on him as of yet."

"There is a history" of domestic violence calls at the home, the chief acknowledged.

According to records from the Crawford County Clerk of Courts website, Heath filed for a civil protection order against Pinyerd on Nov. 23, 2021. The case was dismissed on Jan. 20.

"She had filed for a protection order against him, then she did not ask for an emergency order," Crall said. "And then ultimately withdrew the request."

