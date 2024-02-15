Lubbock Police Department

Homicide investigators are asking for help finding a man in connection with a deadly Sunday shooting in South Lubbock.

Detectives are searching for Brian "Tray" Anderson, 27, who has a warrant for unlawful possession of a firearm, in connection with the the Feb. 11 shooting death of 35-year-old Orion Akins, according to a Lubbock police news release.

Brian Anderson

The release did not indicate Anderson's alleged involvement in the homicide case.

Police responded about 7:50 p.m. for a shots fired call in the 5200 block of Avenue Q South Drive and found Akins suffering from a gunshot wound, according the release.

Anyone with information about this investigation or Anderson's whereabouts can call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Man sought in connection with deadly shooting in South Lubbock