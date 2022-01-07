Man sought in death of Fayetteville toddler

Keshawn Ayers is wanted in the death of a 2-year-old last week, police announced Friday.

A Fayetteville man is being sought in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler last week, police announced Friday.

Warrants have been issued for Keshawn Ayers, 26, on charges of first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious physical injury, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Police said the child, whose name is being withheld, was in the care of Ayers when the toddler became unresponsive about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Malloy Street home Ayers shared with the child and mother. The 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the hospital.

More: Photos released of men sought for questioning in Yadkin Road homicide

According to police, an autopsy findings released this week ruled the manner of death as homicide.

Ayers is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 160.

The child's death ends a deadly year in the city, with a total of 45 homicide investigations in 2021.

Military & Crime Editor F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

Support local journalism with a subscription to The Fayetteville Observer. Click the "subscribe" link at the top of this article.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville man being sought in the death of his girlfriend’s toddler