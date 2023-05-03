Man sought after family found dead in Polk County, police say

Four people died in an apparent shooting incident Tuesday night in Lake Wales, police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m., officers with Lake Wales Police Department responded to a medical call along Dawnlight Drive at Sunrise Park Apartments.

At the scene, they discovered three adults and one child dead inside an apartment.

Investigators determined that the bodies included a mother and her three children, two of whom were adults.

Police said they’re looking for Al Stenson, 38, of Lake Wales.

They added that Stenson could be injured and may live at the apartment where the family members were discovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about Stenson’s whereabouts to contact Lake Wales Police Department at 863-678-4223.

Tips can also be reported to Heartland Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-226 TIPS (8477), or by dialing **TIPS from your cell phone.

