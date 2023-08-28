Man sought in fatal attack

Aug. 28—GUILFORD COUNTY — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted in a woman's killing at a residence near the Jamestown-Greensboro border.

A woman was killed and her niece injured about 10 a.m. Thursday in the 5600 block of Wellsley Drive West, which is southwest of the Greensboro city limits near Jamestown. Their names have not been released, and no other details about what happened have been released.

The man the sheriff's office is looking for is Black, believed to be in his early to mid-20s, about 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a slender build. He was driving a white Chevrolet

Colorado with a white camper covering the bed. The vehicle has since been found.

The man is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

The sheriff's office asks that anyone with information about who the man is or where he may be contact the detectives division at 336-641-5968 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.