Man sought in fatal shooting of girlfriend

May 11—Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting his girlfriend in the head, killing her, in his sister's home in Northeast Albuquerque on Monday.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Vicente Reyes, 38, charging him with murder. He has not been found. Police did not respond to questions about the case.

Reyes' girlfriend, 42-year-old Misty Muniz, died at the scene.

Shortly before noon officers were called to the 3100 block of Ortiz NE, near San Mateo and Candelaria NE, by a woman who said her brother had shot his girlfriend in the head and then fled the scene.

When detectives arrived they learned that Reyes and Muniz had been staying with his sister on and off while they waited for housing. The sister said the couple would fight frequently, break up and then get back together.

A police report for a prior incident included allegations that Reyes was abusive against Muniz and she fired her gun at his car several times in October 2020.

On Monday, Reyes's sister said the couple was fighting in the dining room and calling each other names because Muniz had just found Reyes with another woman.

Other relatives in the house described hearing Reyes strike Muniz and load the handgun before hearing the gunshots, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

"(Reyes's sister) walked out of the dining room to the living room when she heard a 'pop.' After the 'pop' there was silence," the detective wrote in the complaint. "(Reyes's sister) went back into the dining room where she observed Vicente, holding a small black handgun, which she described as a .380 or 9mm handgun. Vicente began to scream and stated, 'Oh my god, oh my god, I killed her' 'It just went off.' "

Reyes took his gun, wallet and cellphone and fled in a silver or white SUV, according to the complaint.