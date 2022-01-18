Man sought in fatal stabbing of Los Angeles woman
Police were searching Monday for a suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 24-year-old employee of a Los Angeles furniture store. (Jan. 18)
A South Florida police sergeant has been taken off the street after a video of him choking a fellow officer emerged last week. Sgt. Christopher […]
John Everett Booth walked away from his family in 1970 and never turned back. In October 2021, the puzzle about his disappearance started to take shape.
via GoFundMeCriminal justice activists have accused Raleigh police of fatally shooting a young dad who was “so confused and disoriented that he didn’t even respond to his wife when she spoke to him” following a highway crash in North Carolina.Daniel Turcios, 43, was shot and killed by officers who responded to a car crash last week involving the beloved husband and father to three boys. Police said they received multiple 911 calls at about 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 about a car wreck indicating that a
Jennifer Blagg's dream was to marry a good Christian man. Tragically, her husband wasn't exactly who he claimed to be. Jennifer’s friends described her as a "very sweet woman," whose faith was very important to her. After she headed to San Diego to study business at National University, she went to a party and met someone who seemed to place the same emphasis on faith as she did: 25-year-old Michael Blagg, a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Navy currently stationed in the city. "Jennifer was always
Claud “Tex” McIver, 79, is serving a life sentence after being convicted of felony murder and other charges in the 2016 shooting of his wife, 64-year-old Diane McIver. There was never any dispute that McIver shot his wife — the question at trial was whether he meant to. Defense attorneys said that was nonsense, that McIver loved his wife dearly and her death was a terrible accident.
A man accused of pushing an Asian woman in front of an oncoming subway train in New York City has a criminal history dating back to 1998, police told reporters. The fatal attack, which authorities deemed “unprovoked,” occurred at Times Square-42nd Street subway station at around 9:40 a.m. on Saturday. Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound R train when Simon Martial, 61, allegedly shoved her onto the tracks.
A $50,000 reward is expected to be announced to help Los Angeles Police track down the person responsible for stabbing UCLA graduate student Brianna Kupfer to death in a random daytime attack at a luxury furniture store.
Justin Miller previously pleaded guilty to killing the 11-month-old Mercedes Lain. A habitual offender enhancement was dropped.
The teacher is “currently on leave pending allegations,” the school says.
Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, was killed after an hourslong standoff at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. The hostages escaped.
A lawyer for Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby provided a defense Monday to charges that she lied when she claimed to have suffered financial hardship from the coronavirus pandemic to obtain an early withdrawal from her retirement savings to purchase two Florida homes. “I’m telling you she’s not only innocent, but we have professionals who she consulted with. She qualified under the ...
"I hope that people will understand that one of the things that the Nazi ideology did during the Holocaust was to dehumanize Jewish people," said Rabbi Menachem Sebbag
Two teenage children of the suspect in Saturday's Texas synagogue hostage-taking standoff have been released from custody without being charged after they were questioned by British counterterrorism officers, authorities said. The pair were detained in southern Manchester on Sunday evening, according to a statement from the Greater Manchester Police. Multiple law enforcement sources in the U.S. told ABC News that the teens are the children of the alleged hostage-taker, Malik Faisal Akram.
Michelle Alyssa Go, 40, was waiting for a southbound train when she was shoved to her death, police said. The suspect was identified as Simon Martial.
A Virginia woman who vanished last week from the convenience store where she works remains missing even as authorities announced the arrest of a man charged
The federal lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers seeks to impinge on their financial earnings and snuff out their operations.
A fired Asheville Police officer is suing District Attorney Todd Williams and Chief David Zack, saying after a criminal charge was dropped against him for punching an intoxicated man that his professional record should have been cleared.
“The words and thoughts in this altered message are disturbing, deeply hurtful and are not indicative of our city,” Sumter Police Chief Russell Roark said in a statement.
Reynolds has been on the run from police since the day of the double homicide.
Breivik, a far-right extremist, killed 77 people in Norway's worst peacetime atrocity in July 2011. He killed eight with a car bomb in Oslo and then gunned down 69, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Party youth camp.With a shaven head and dressed in a dark suit, Breivik made a white supremacist sign with his fingers before raising his right arm in a Nazi salute to signal his far-right ideology as he entered the court.He also carried signs, printed in English, including one that said "Stop your genocide against our white nations" and "Nazi-Civil-War".He was later told to stop displaying them as the prosecution presented its case."I don't want to see anything of the kind when the prosecution speaks," Judge Dag Bjoervik said.Breivik shook his head several times as the prosecution made its case, which included a passage from the original 2012 verdict which said that even after serving for 21 years in prison the defendant would still be a very dangerous man.Breivik will address the court later on Tuesday. His lawyer Oeystein Storrvik has said Breivik is intent on eventually securing his release.