Man sought in fatal New York shooting arrested at St. Pete Beach

A New York man wanted on a murder charge in Suffolk County, New York, was arrested at a St. Pete Beach bus stop Sunday, according to arrest records from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Sinni said Suffolk County Police Department officials asked the agency to keep an eye out for Joseph Scalafani, 32. Suffolk County police said they had knowledge Scalafani had traveled to the St. Petersburg area but told the Tampa Bay Times they couldn’t state how they knew he was here or why.

Just before 7 a.m. Sunday, a deputy in the area of 4700 Gulf Blvd. — a large parking lot for St. Pete Beach with a SunRunner bus stop — saw a man at the bus stop who matched the description of Scalafani.

Sinni said when deputies spoke with Scalafani at the bus stop, “he immediately put his hands out in front of him and said he was the guy they were looking for.”

Scalanfani was wanted for a fatal shooting on May 20 of 30-year-old Alex Smith in Mastic Beach, New York, according to a Suffolk County news release. Officials said the shooting occurred after a confrontation in the parking lot of a bar.

News 12 Long Island, a television station in the area of the shooting, reports Smith was the young brother of former World Boxing Organization light heavyweight champion Joe “The Beast” Smith Jr. Alex Smith had four children between the ages of 10 months old and 9 years old.

Jail records show Scalafani is being held in a Pinellas County jail, where he awaits a hearing seeking his extradition to Suffolk County.