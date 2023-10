Oct. 27—A man accused of stealing a vehicle Oct. 7 near South Chester Avenue is being sought by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

The thief entered a store near the 1900 block of South Chester before going to a nearby home and taking the vehicle without the owner's permission, a KCSO news release sent out Friday said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Cervantes at 661-861-3110, or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.