Man sought after Jeannette flashlight attack

Dec. 15—Jeannette police are looking for a city man who they said attacked another man with a flashlight Tuesday.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for numerous face and head injuries, police said. Charges against James E. Robinson, 62, were filed Tuesday.

Police were called around 1:30 a.m. to the intersection of North First Street and Frothingham Avenue for a report of a fight between two men. Robinson was seen nearby carrying the flashlight and he had blood on both of his hands and on his clothing, according to court papers.

The wounded man was spotted staggering on North First Street and police said he was bleeding profusely. He told investigators Robinson accused him of stealing a lawnmower and bicycle just before attacking him, according to court papers. Police reportedly found a pool of blood on the street where the wounded man said the attack happened.

Robinson is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and related offenses. A warrant has been issued for his arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Jeannette police at 724-527-4013 or submit a tip on the department's CrimeWatch page.

