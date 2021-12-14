Man sought in Johnston County fatal shooting arrested in Georgia, sheriff’s office says

A 61-year-old man sought on murder and assault charges in connection with Friday’s shooting in northern Johnston County was arrested in Georgia on Saturday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

On Friday, the sheriff’s office said detectives were searching for Clemente Hernandez-Mojica, a suspect accused of shooting two people, one fatally, in Zebulon early on the morning of Dec. 10.

Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Hernandez-Mojica was taken into custody in Gainesville, Georgia, nearly 400 miles southwest of Zebulon, by the Gainesville Police Department on Saturday.

Antonio Franco, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, while Antonia Cisneros, 33, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. On Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Cisneros was a former girlfriend of Hernandez-Mojica’s, and the mother of their children.

Hernandez-Mojica is currently awaiting extradition to North Carolina, where authorities expect to charge him with murder and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill, said Capt. Jeff Caldwell with the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that Hernandez-Mojica’s last known address was in Wendell, and that he was known for using the alias of Reberiano Moreno-Vega.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a shooting near 11554 N.C. 96 North in Zebulon on Dec. 10, where they found Franco and Cisneros had been shot.

Cisneros remained hospitalized Tuesday but was in stable condition, Caldwell said.

The sheriff’s office said its investigation into the shooting is ongoing and thanked the Wake County Sheriff’s Office and Gainesville Police Department for helping to arrest Hernandez-Mojica.