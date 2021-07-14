Man sought in July 4 slaying

Jul. 14—Police are looking for a man accused of killing his sister's boyfriend after being spooked by a nearby firework on July 4 in Southwest Albuquerque.

Francisco Robles, 30, is charged with an open count of murder in the death of 34-year-old Javier Gandarilla.

Albuquerque Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to Robles' capture, noting he "should be considered armed and dangerous."

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a stabbing in the 300 block of Lansing SW, near Bridge and Isleta. They found Gandarilla with his throat cut and he died at the scene.

The woman who lived at the home told police Gandarilla was her boyfriend and her brother, Robles, had attacked him. She said her brother, who is homeless and had been estranged from the family, had showed up at their church earlier in the day "looking dirty."

The woman told police she invited Robles to her home to clean up and spend the Fourth of July with them. She said she had been dating Gandarilla for two months and it was the first time her brother met him but they got along.

The woman told police Robles said he was trying to get a bus back to Mexico — where he was wanted for his involvement in a crash that killed two people. She said Robles was hugging her to say goodbye when a firework went off and "he clutched her tighter" and asked if she "heard that."

The woman told police Robles was acting paranoid and had been known to use methamphetamine. She said Robles let her go and lunged at Gandarilla, grabbing him around the neck.

The woman told police she was able to pull Robles' hands off Gandarilla's neck and saw he had been cut and there was a lot of blood on him. She said Robles told them, "Oh (expletive) I didn't want to do that" and ran.

The woman told police the attack "was unprovoked" and she "did not know why it happened." Robles sister and mother both said they feared for their safety as he is "known to be violent."