Man sought by KSP arrested

Mar. 5—A man sought by state troopers for allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop and nearly hitting a trooper with his car has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police reports say Cornelius F. Harris, 37, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive, was arrested by troopers at 9:35 p.m. Friday night at the Wingfield Inn and Suites on West Parrish Avenue.

On Thursday, Harris is believed to have fled from a traffic stop where he was a passenger on U.S. 60. Harris allegedly took the vehicle while the driver was being checked for impairment and drove away, nearly hitting a trooper. Harris is believed to have wrecked the vehicle on the ramp to Kentucky 54 and then is believed to have escaped the scene by getting a ride from an acquaintance.

KSP reports say a trooper patrolled for Harris and located him and a woman in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Wingfield Inn. Reports say Harris exited the vehicle, threw a handgun under a nearby truck and was arrested.

Reports say Harris was found carrying a large amount of cash and "a large number of suspected drugs and paraphernalia were located inside the vehicle."

Harris was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in marijuana (8 ounces to five pounds).

Those charges were enhanced one felony level because Harris was found with a firearm.

Harris was also charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).

Harris was being held Saturday in the Daviess County Detention Center.