Man sought in Lee County homicide

Jul. 26—TUPELO — Lee County authorities are searching for a man in connection with a Saturday homicide.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson released very little information on the death. It is not known when or where the death happened. In the release posted on Facebook, the sheriff only said the suspect, Bradley Kevin King, 54, should be considered armed and dangerous.

King is described as a white male who is about 5'8" with medium length brown hair and blue eyes.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the killing happened in the Richmond community Saturday night. She said Randy Benson, 59, was killed by a gunshot.

Anyone with information about the crime or King's whereabouts is asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 662-432-2612.

william.moore@djournal.com