Man sought by Manchester, NH police after Eckersley newborn left in woods

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for 45-year-old George Theberge in connection with the birth of Alexandra Eckersley’s baby, who was found unclothed in freezing temperatures in New Hampshire woods last month.

Theberge is wanted on charges of felony tampering with witnesses, reckless conduct and endangering the welfare of a child, after Eckersley’s newborn baby was found unclothed, freezing, and alone in the darkness in a wooded area in New Hampshire on Dec. 26, 2022, police said.

Eckersley, 26, the adopted daughter of former Boston Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley, is also facing charges in connection with the incident.

Therberge is believed to have been with Eckersley when she gave birth in a tent on the West Side of Manchester, police said. At the time of the birth, outside temperatures were approximately 15 degrees and the baby was left alone in the tent for more than hour before police found the child.

Anyone with information about Theberge’s whereabouts is asked to call Manchester Police at 603-668-8711. You can also remain anonymous and call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

