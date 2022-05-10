Man sought in Manchester sexual assault

May 10—Manchester police have released surveillance camera images of a man who they say followed a woman home and sexually assaulted her last month.

On the morning of April 28, police were called to a Spruce Street address where a woman told officers that after shopping at the Seven Days Market on Union Street, a man had followed her. She told police he came up behind her and grabbed her "in a sexual manner," according to a news release.

Police viewed surveillance video from the market that showed the man leaving the store. The man is known to frequent the store and may live in the area, the release said.

The assailant was described as a light-skinned Hispanic or Black man, heavy-set, wearing a black cap and black pants, sweater and face mask.

Police are asking anyone who can identify the man to contact them at 603-668-8711, or call the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.