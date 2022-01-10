Man sought in Monday morning robbery of 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres

The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who robbed a Lehigh Acres convenience store Monday, allegedly at gunpoint.

Shortly before 1 a.m. the man entered a 7-Eleven at 100 Delaware Road, said he had a gun in his pocket and demanded money.

After getting money the man left. He is described as 5-foot-3, last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white shoes, and a red bandana over his face.

Anyone with information on the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. Tips may also be made online at southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app.

