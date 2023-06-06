Man sought on murder charge in LeFlore County, Oklahoma

Authorities are looking for a man in connection with a February homicide in LeFlore County, Oklahoma, authorities said.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Marshals Service have requested the public’s assistance in locating Tyriq Eastling, wanted in connection with death of Barry Richardson, Pocola, Oklahoma on Feb. 21, 2023.

A warrant on a first-degree murder charge in LeFlore County had been issued for Eastling.

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the location and/or arrest of Eastling.

Two other individuals suspected of being involved in the homicide, Tavin Chambers and Rashawd Chambers, were apprehended and are now in custody at the LeFlore County Detention Center.

Eastling had contacts throughout Oklahoma and Arkansas. Authorities are working diligently to bring this investigation to a swift and just conclusion, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.

The community's support and cooperation will be appreciated and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward, OSBI said.

The public is advised not to approach Eastling and to immediately contact their local law enforcement agency. If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Eastling, please contact the OSBI tip line at 1-800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov or the U.S. Marshals Service.

