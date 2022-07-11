Man sought for not attending proceedings in Schuylkill County Court

Jul. 11—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and the Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to attend his required court proceedings earlier this year.

Detectives said Joseph John Carretta failed to appear Jan. 25 at the Schuylkill County Courthouse for jury selection.

Original charges against Carretta were felony possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor offenses of possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Detectives said Carretta, 23, is described as white, about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing about 250 pounds.

He has a last known address of 243A Wolf St., Bath, detectives said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Carretta or any other fugitive in Schuylkill County is asked to call the district attorney's office at 570-628-1350 or Schuylkill County Tip Line at 570-624-3988.

Information can also be submitted by email to dadd@co.schuylkill.pa.us.

In addition, detectives said that anyone who may see or come in contact with Carretta is asked to call the Schuylkill County 911 Center or their local police department immediately.

All information received will remain confidential.

A list of Schuylkill County bench warrants is available on the Schuylkill County website at www.co.schuylkill.pa.us.