Man sought by NYPD for allegedly raping teen girls inside his Queens home

- New this morning, a disturbing allegation in Queens. The NYPD is searching for a man who is suspected of raping three young teenage girls inside a Queens home.

According to police, 41-year-old Dwayne Gordon raped three 13-year-old girls at his Springfield Gardens home between October of 2020 and May of this year. He is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 180 pounds, and has a Jamaican accent.