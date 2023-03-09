Man sought in Okanogan couple's deaths

Mar. 8—SPOKANE — The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a couple in Okanogan County in February 2022.

According to a Marshals Service press release, federal officials are looking for Dylan Harrington, 27, on two counts of first-degree murder after Dave and Gerlyn Covey of Omak were found dead on their property near Chesaw in mid-February 2022. The statement said law enforcement officials began looking for the couple after their truck was found abandoned on Feb. 13, 2022.

Okanogan County Sheriff's Office deputies identified Harrington as a person of interest in the crime, believing he had been squatting near the couple's property and stealing supplies from them.

"Dylan Harrington is accused of the most heinous crime which demonstrates a clear disregard for human life," said Ellis Thayer, U.S. Marshall for the Eastern District of Washington, in the press release. "We will continue to work with our partners at the Okanogan County Sheriff's Office, Washington State Patrol and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and use every resource at our disposal to find him and bring him to justice."

The press release described Harrington as a white male roughly five feet, nine inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. According to the Marshals Service, Harrington should be considered armed and dangerous.