Man sought in Old Forge shooting, a most-wanted fugitive, captured in Wilkes-Barre

Feb. 27—One of the state's most wanted fugitives, sought for an alleged role in a shooting last month in Old Forge, was captured Monday morning in Wilkes-Barre, the state police at Dunmore said.

Jordan Alexander Allen, 23, was arrested without issue at about 7:30 a.m., Trooper Robert Urban, a spokesman for the Dunmore-based Troop R, said.

He is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and simple assault. He will be incarcerated in lieu of $500,000 bail set later Monday.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled March 13.

It was unclear if Allen had been interviewed by the state police.

Investigators believe Allen fired two shots toward the parking lot of the Diamond Club early Jan. 1. The gunshots prompted others in the area to start shooting.

In the fracas, a bullet struck a woman in the head. She has not been identified and her condition on Monday was not available. She was still hospitalized earlier this month, but was reportedly stable and beginning to eat on her own.

It was not clear if the bullet that struck her came from Allen's gun. Investigators were working to learn who else was involved.

Allen remained at large for nearly eight weeks. On Tuesday, he joined eight other men on the state police's most wanted list.

Details of his capture were not immediately disclosed. The U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and the Wilkes-Barre police assisted in Allen's capture, Urban said.

