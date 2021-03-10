Man sought for questioning in slaying of ex-wife, three others arrested
Mar. 10—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man named a "person of interest" in the grisly deaths of his ex-wife and three men was arrested in St. Louis, Missouri, according to Albuquerque police.
Sean Lannon, 47, of Grants was also suspected in the homicide of a 60-year-old man in Gloucester County, New Jersey. Detectives there say the two knew each other but did not immediately provide any other details.
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman confirmed the arrest to CBSPhilly, and the Albuquerque Police Department subsequently announced the arrest.
"I appreciate the hard work of all detectives and especially the successful coordination between all law enforcement agencies that resulted in this arrest today," APD Chief Harold Medina said in a news release. "The investigation will continue, but getting this suspect into custody was a critical priority."
Albuquerque police announced Tuesday that Lannon was wanted for questioning in the deaths of his ex-wife Jennifer Lannon, 39, Matthew Miller, 21, Jesten Mata, 40, and Randal Apostalon, 60.
Lannon, who has three young children with Jennifer, filed for divorce and sole custody in 2018, citing his wife's "long-standing difficulty" with drug use and "issues" with the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.
On Friday, the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Miller, Mata and Apostalon were found decomposed and at least some "in pieces" in a pickup truck at the Albuquerque Sunport. Police say that the four were not killed at the Sunport and that it's unclear whether they were killed in the city.