Man sought in robbery of Umpqua Bank in Tacoma

Detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed a bank in Tacoma last week.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, a man entered an Umpqua Bank branch at 1201 South Pearl Street and handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma/Pierce County.

The suspect is described as being white and in his 40s to 50s. He was wearing a Seattle Kraken beanie, a black gaiter-style mask, prescription glasses, a black jacket and purple scrubs.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest and charges filed for the person in the case could receive up to $1,000. All tipsters will remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) with information.