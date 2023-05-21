Man sought in Santa Maria stabbing captured in SLO County, police say

A man sought for attempted murder in Santa Maria was captured in San Luis Obispo County on Friday afternoon, according to the Santa Maria Police Department.

At approximately noon Friday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Fugitive Apprehension Team located and arrested Eddie Ray Dominguez, 35, in the Arroyo Grande area, said Sgt. Daniel Rios.

Dominguez was wanted for an outstanding warrant in connection with an early morning stabbing on May 6 in Santa Maria.

The assault happened on the 200 block of East Tunnell Street, and the victim sustained several stab wounds, Rios said previously.

Dominguez was turned over to Santa Maria police detectives investigating this case before being booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on his outstanding warrant for attempted murder.

Police announced May 12 that they were seeking Dominguez in connection with the stabbing.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Hesch at 805-928-3781, ext. 1349, or the police communications center at 805-928-3781, ext. 2277.

