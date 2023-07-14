Man sought for shooting two in Hull; one dies from wounds

William B. Epps is sought in connection with a shooting death in Hull.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a suspect wanted in a shooting death that occurred Friday morning in Hull.

Deputies are searching for William Blaine Epps, 40, who left the scene of the shooting in a black 2009 Volvo station wagon with license plate number AIZ7 180, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone who sees the car is asked to call 911.

A suspect in a shooting death in Hull is believed driving this black Volvo.

The shooting occurred about 8 a.m. at a home on Garnett Ward Road, a road that intersects with U.S. Highway 29 and travels north toward Highway 106.

Sheriff's Capt. Jimmy Patton said a young woman died in the shooting and an elderly male was shot in the leg and has a non-life threatening wound. The name of the victim was not available for release.

Deputies do not know which direction of travel that Epps took upon leaving the house. Patton said an airplane has aided in the search, but if anyone see him don't approach the suspect, but do call 911.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Search on for suspect in shooting of 2 in Hull; one person dead