Man sought for striking, damaging Brownsville police motorcycle

Sep. 19—Ten days after an unidentified man struck a marked Brownsville police motorcycle during a traffic stop and fled the area, police are still trying to find him.

Police have identified this as a hit-and-run case. The incident happened Sept. 8 in the 600 block of Central Boulevard.

The man was stopped by a motorcycle officer at the location, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for the Brownsville Police Department. The officer noticed a couple of traffic violations with the 2002 black Buick Rendezvous the man was driving.

"When the motorcycle officer comes and parks behind him and next to him, he goes up to him and explains his violation... when he starts asking him for his driver's license and insurance, the gentleman (kind of starts) to be uncooperative and then the officer sees that he starts to move the shifter from the vehicle," Sandoval said. "He starts telling him 'Turn off the vehicle, get out of the vehicle,' and he puts in in reverse and goes, and as he is going he strikes the motorcycle and takes off."

Sandoval said although the officer was not injured, the motorcycle sustained about $2,000 worth of damaged.

The driver fled the location on West Jefferson and headed toward Palm Boulevard.

Sandoval said the officers were able to provide police dispatch with a description of the vehicle and the driver.

"He got his body camera to actually see the subject," he added.

Police learned the vehicle registration was expired, and the man no longer resides at the out-of-town registered address.

Police urge anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers by submitting here (download the P3 app to any smartphone), or by calling (956) 546-TIPS (8477).

The information you provide could earn you a cash reward. All calls are anonymous.