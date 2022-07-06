Man sought after woman shot in the face

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 40-year-old man in connection with a shooting Tuesday morning.

Deputies said a $1 million felony warrant has been issued for Sonny Lee Belgard Jr. for second-degree attempted murder-domestic violence.

Belgard is suspected of shooting a woman in the face after an argument in the area of Northeast Quinault Drive in Central Kitsap at 6 a.m.

Deputies said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized.

Belgard fled and is known to frequent Kitsap and Mason counties.

Law enforcement said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Belgard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Detective Dave Meyer at 360-337-5617.

