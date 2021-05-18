Man sought young teen for sex, police say

May 18—HIGH POINT — A man from eastern Orange County was arrested after coming to High Point for sex with a teenage girl, police reported Tuesday.

Earlier this month, members of the High Point Police Department vice/narcotics unit became aware of a man who was seeking a girl for sexual activity.

Through an undercover police officer, detectives determined that the man wanted to drive to High Point and pick up a 14-year-old girl. Police said the man indicated that he would engage in sexual activity and allow others to also engage in sex acts with the girl.

William Christopher Cannon, 31, drove from his home in Efland on May 12 to a hotel on N. Main Street in High Point, where officers arrested him as he parked. Police said he had agreed to meet the girl there and take her back to his residence.

Cannon was charged with solicitation of a child by computer to engage in sex acts and carrying a concealed gun. He was in the Guilford County Jail in High Point on Tuesday. His bond was set at $50,000 secured.

A search warrant was executed at his home in Efland, where electronic devices were seized.