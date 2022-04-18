Man spared prison term for nearly $400,000 worth of retail theft

Apr. 18—SALEM — A Groveland man who made nearly $400,000 by stealing smart bulbs and thermostats from home improvement stores and selling them to a Salem business was spared from serving any prison time by a federal judge last week.

Justin Farinato, 42, who grew up in Peabody, was instead sentenced on Wednesday by Judge Allison Burroughs to five years of supervised release, the first year of which he'll spend on house arrest, the U.S. Attorney's office confirmed.

That agency had been seeking a 37-month federal prison term for Farinato — who, despite an order from a judge last summer, was found to have started selling other items, including power tools, on Facebook Marketplace.

Farinato was arrested in 2019 following reports of thefts from multiple Home Depot and Lowes locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. He would sometimes visit up to four stores a day, prosecutors alleged.

Prosecutors said Farinato would bring the stolen bulbs and thermostats to a Salem business, which they did not identify in court papers. The business would pay for the bulbs and then sell them on Amazon and eBay.

Farinato had told the business he was selling returned items that could not be resold.

He had at one time worked at Home Depot, prosecutors noted.

Between 2014 and his arrest, he received $397,000 for the bulbs and thermostats.

In December, 2020 Farinato pleaded guilty to interstate transportation of stolen goods and income tax evasion.

His sentencing was delayed so he could take part in a federal court program called "RISE" (Repair, Invest, Succeed, Emerge).

And while he successfully completed the program's requirements, in August 2021 a federal judge was told that Farinato had been selling goods online. He was allowed to remain in the program with a condition that he stop, according to court papers.

As recently as January, however, FBI agents said in a court filing, Farinato was found to be selling Milwaukee power tools on Facebook Marketplace under an assumed name, "Mike Cardillo."

The agents wrote in a report that a customer purchased three tools, all of them new in packaging, for about $50 below retail; that customer told an agent that "Cardillo" claimed he'd purchased a pallet of them so he could afford to sell at a discount.

Prosecutors said in their sentencing memorandum that it was "difficult to reconcile" Farinato's success in the RISE program with his violation of the court's order to stop selling items online.

"That he would do so, under an alias, after the government accused him of violating his conditions of pretrial release in August 2021 by selling stolen goods, and after Chief Magistrate Judge Kelly expressly ordered him not to sell any goods online, is concerning," prosecutors wrote in their sentencing memo.

Had his conduct been discovered just a few weeks sooner, he would likely have been removed from the RISE program, they noted.

His attorney, federal defender Scott Lauer, stressed the efforts Farinato has made since even before his arrest to maintain his sobriety and urged the judge to put him on three years of supervised release, with the first year on house arrest.

Lauer said Farinato had suffered a workplace injury and was prescribed Percocet, which led to a relapse of a drug problem.

Lauer wrote in his sentencing memorandum that Farinato, a married father of two, was on the cusp of losing it all when he started treatment and, since being admitted to the RISE program, has "thrived."

As for the accusations of violating a court order, "Mr. Farinato is not disputing those allegations," Lauer wrote, before adding "there is no evidence that Mr. Farinato has shoplifted any goods or for that matter, set foot in a Home Depot since being placed on conditions of release."

He suggested that home confinement would ensure that he did not return to any stores for a full year.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis

