🌱 Man With Speargun Attacks LBFD + Del Amo Bike Lane Takes Shape

Happy Sunday, people of Long Beach, and happy Galentine’s Day! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Long Beach today.

Firefighters were attacked by a man with a homemade speargun. Also, the bollards are gone, but a curb is being installed. Finally, mayoral candidate Schipske has a unique idea for dealing with the Queen Mary.



First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and very warm. High: 83 Low: 52.

Here are the top stories in Long Beach today:

On Friday, the LBFD went to put out a brush fire at Anaheim St. and the 710 Freeway. Acting quickly was imperative because of Santa Ana winds. However, as the FD got the hoses ready, “a person emerged from the bushes and attempted to assault firefighters with what was described as a homemade speargun.” Although the individual fled, the LBPD eventually caught up with him. (Long Beach Fire Department) The Del Amo bike lane is starting to take shape without the green bollards that drivers loved to hate. We learned Thursday that the stretch from Atlantic to Orange is now having curbs installed instead. “The project will connect people on bikes to Barton ES, Fairfield YMCA, and Scherer Park.” (GoActiveLB) Former Council Member and current candidate for mayor, Gerrie Schipske, has a unique take on what to do with the Queen Mary and the adjacent land. She noted Monday that a collaboration with the Gabrielino-Tongva Tribe could turn the venue into an “environmental justice and cultural center.” While the City is not developing the land but intends to pass it to the Port, which may not be able to rehab the ship or make use of the property, the “California Native Americans, could potentially use some of the massive revenue it receives from the surrounding tidelands area through oil and gas extraction, to fund the establishment of such a center.” (schipske4LB.com) The City announced Friday that the former Boeing parking lot COVID-19 test site will close on February 26. It cites “a significant decrease in COVID-19 cases and a decline in demand for testing” as the reasons for the closure. Residents in need of these services should head to the Pacific Coast Campus of LBCC (walk-ups), Veterans Stadium, Doris Topsy-Elvord Community Center at Houghton Park, Cabrillo High School, CSULB, and the Civic Center (walk-ups). (City of LB) We learned Saturday that Wilson HS education specialist Isaac Osae-Brown has written a book! “My Name Is Zuma: A Story About Autism” is told from the perspective of a 12-year-old. One aspect of the story is “how he feels about being autistic.” (LB Post)

Today in Long Beach:

Long Beach Hi-Performance Swap Meet at Veterans Memorial Stadium (6 AM)

Super Bowl Stadium Run and Walk at Marine Stadium (8 AM)

Baptism Ceremony at Cornerstone Church (2 PM)

Super Bowl Watch Party - Lakewood Gardens Civic Association (3 PM)

Catch the Big Game on a 20-FOOT Screen at The Bamboo Club in Long Beach! (3 PM)

From my notebook:

Learn how to compost with Long Beach Recycles ! Reduce food waste!! (Facebook)

Are you interested in running for office in the City of Long Beach? Join the Long Beach City Clerk on Monday, February 14th at 10:00 AM for a virtual Candidate Workshop. (Facebook)

A kind Houghton Park-NLB neighbor found a very sweet, female dog. They have been able to lead her to their backyard. Please contact them if you know where this cutie belongs!!! (Nextdoor)

Do you have recommendations for a Bixby Terrace neighbor who is looking for an exterior house painting company? (Nextdoor)

Can you help a Cal Heights neighbor with a sick succulent? It has black spots all over.?? (Nextdoor)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow morning for another update!

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Long Beach Patch