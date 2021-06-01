Man Who 'Specializes in Killing Asian People' Arrested After Assaulting Asian Cop in SF

A man who "specializes in killing Asian people" was arrested after attacking an Asian female police officer in San Francisco's Chinatown on Friday.



What happened: The man came for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officer when she tried to detain him for his alleged claim.



The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred near Clay and Kearny Streets by Portsmouth Square just before 7 p.m.

The officer, who has not been named, was responding to a call about a man making racially motivated threats in Chinatown.

In the video, the officer is seen ordering the man to turn around and put his hands on his head, to which he complies.

But when the officer asked if he had any weapons, the man turned around, grabbed her and wrestled her on the ground.

Multiple bystanders came to the officer's aid and helped secure the man before other deputies arrived.



The aftermath: The man was arrested on the scene while the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.



The assailant, identified as Gerardo Contreras, is believed to be homeless, according to KTVU.

Documents obtained by ABC7 show Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on other officers elsewhere in California.

Prior to the attack, Contreras allegedly said that he "specializes in killing Asian people" and that "Chinese people don't belong here."

SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said the investigation is "looking at aspects of this assault on the officer which includes a possible hate crime and motive," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

It's unclear if Contreras had been convicted in any of his previous arrests.



Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning with "SFPD."



Featured Image Screenshots via ABC7 News

