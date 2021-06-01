Man Who 'Specializes in Killing Asian People' Arrested After Assaulting Asian Cop in SF

Carl Samson
·2 min read

A man who "specializes in killing Asian people" was arrested after attacking an Asian female police officer in San Francisco's Chinatown on Friday.

What happened: The man came for the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officer when she tried to detain him for his alleged claim.

  • The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred near Clay and Kearny Streets by Portsmouth Square just before 7 p.m.

  • The officer, who has not been named, was responding to a call about a man making racially motivated threats in Chinatown.

  • In the video, the officer is seen ordering the man to turn around and put his hands on his head, to which he complies.

  • But when the officer asked if he had any weapons, the man turned around, grabbed her and wrestled her on the ground.

  • Multiple bystanders came to the officer's aid and helped secure the man before other deputies arrived.


The aftermath: The man was arrested on the scene while the officer was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

  • The assailant, identified as Gerardo Contreras, is believed to be homeless, according to KTVU.

  • Documents obtained by ABC7 show Contreras has prior arrests, including aggravated assault, elder abuse and assaults on other officers elsewhere in California.

  • Prior to the attack, Contreras allegedly said that he "specializes in killing Asian people" and that "Chinese people don't belong here."

  • SFPD spokesperson Robert Rueca said the investigation is "looking at aspects of this assault on the officer which includes a possible hate crime and motive," according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

  • It's unclear if Contreras had been convicted in any of his previous arrests.


Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 beginning with "SFPD."

Featured Image Screenshots via ABC7 News

