Man to spend life in prison in 2018 Alexander County murder

A man accused of wearing an ankle monitor while committing a murder will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Randy Darryl Shumake pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in the death of Jerry Hayes in August of 2018, Alexander County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

Investigators believe Shumake hid Hayes’ body on a mountainside two days after he beat and shot the 77-year-old.

Shumake was wearing an ankle monitor at the time of the murder placing him at the crime scene, deputies say.