Man spends almost $23,000 on realistic costume to fulfill his dream of becoming a wolf

An unnamed man spent almost $23,000 on a wolf costume to fulfill his dream of becoming the carnivorous animal.

The man reportedly contacted Zeppet, a Japanese special modeling company, to create an ultra-realistic wolf suit, spending 3 million yen (approximately $22,700) to be transformed into the gray-furred canine.

“Because of my love for animals since childhood and some realistic animal suits appearing on TV, I dreamed of ‘being one someday,’” the man told Zeppet.

It took the company 50 days to complete the costume.

Zeppet, which usually creates figures and costumes for films and TV commercials, studied images of real wolves to incorporate every fine detail into their client’s suit.

“We created a wolf suit for a personal order. Modeled on timber wolf, the complete suit turned out as a visually impactful reality,” the company wrote.

Images of the client in the final product appear to look life-like. The man praised the Japanese company for their attentiveness, craftsmanship and service.

“At the final fitting, I was amazed at my transformed self in the mirror,” he said. “It was a moment when my dream came true. My order to ‘look like a real wolf walking on hind legs’ was difficult – to say the least – but the complete suit looked exactly like what I imagined.”

Zeppet is the same company that was commissioned to create a realistic dog costume for another man, who spent nearly $16,000 to realize his dream of becoming a dog.

