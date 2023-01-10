Man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend on Cape Cod reported missing

A man who spent New Year’s Eve weekend in Provincetown has been reported missing, authorities announced Monday.

Investigators in Provincetown are turning to the public for help tracking down Bruce Crowley, 56, of Malden, according to the Provincetown Police Department.

Crowley’s family reported him missing on Jan. 4 when he never returned home from his stay in Provincetown.

Crowley is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and grey hair.

Police noted that investigators found Crowley’s grey 2011 Mini Cooper in a parking lot in Provincetown.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Provincetown Police Department at 508-487-1212 or the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171.

An investigation into Crowley’s disappearance remains ongoing.

