Man spent hours hanging by his seatbelt after crashing car in SLO. Then police arrested him

A Visalia man who drove his car off the road Thursday spent nearly two hours trapped in the vehicle before being arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, according to San Luis Obispo Police Department.

San Luis Obispo police received a report of a car off the road on the 500 block of Mountain View around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, the agency said on Twitter.

When police officers and Cal Fire firefighters arrived on the scene, they found a 72-year-old man “suspended by his seatbelt” inside the car, according to police.

He had been there since around 10:30 a.m., police said via Twitter.

Police said Cal Fire rescued the man, ho was not identified by name, and he was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police then arrested the Visalia resident on suspicion of DUI.

