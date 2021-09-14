Man spits on deputies, gets stunned

Sep. 14—SUMMIT — A property dispute at a trailer court Sunday resulted in a man leaving in handcuffs, according to court records.

At around 3 p.m. on the sunny Sunday afternoon, two deputies responded to a property dispute on Ponderosa Court in Summit, according to court records. Upon arriving, deputies tried to speak with the parties, but were continually interrupted by a sloshed man, a criminal citation shows.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Shane A. Morgan, was told several times to stop cursing and step back, but refused, according to the citation.

When deputies tried to place Morgan under arrested for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, records show the suspect punched an officer in the ribs and was taken to the ground.

While in handcuffs, Morgan spat on a deputy's shoes and pants and tried to jerk away from being led to the cruiser, records show.

After Morgan resisted, deputies wrestled Morgan to the ground and dry TASED him — meaning they didn't shoot out the prongs — to get him into compliance, records show.

Morgan has been charged with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, resisting arrest and two counts of third-degree assault.

He is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com