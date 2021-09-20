Man who spoke out about Toledo gun violence injured in weekend shooting

Sep. 20—A man featured in The Blade's Under Fire series, examining gun violence in Toledo, was injured in a shooting on Sunday, hours before the series launched.

Quentin Carrington, 37, was shot "multiple times" just before 2 a.m. on Sunday at BoxLyfe Bar in the 700 block of Western Ave., the Toledo Police Department said in a news release.

"Carrington was taken to St. Vincent's and is expected to recover," police said.

Reached in the hospital Monday, Carrington said he was shot three times, twice in the stomach and once in the foot.

"After they got to shooting, I ran," he told The Blade. "I ran until I collapsed."

He said he'd gone to the bar with his fiance and his friend, Willie White, 38, who was not injured, and noticed three men he didn't recognize were watching them.

"I got an eerie feeling," he said, so he got up to leave but the men followed them outside the bar.

One of them grabbed his friend, he said, though he couldn't recall any words being exchanged before the gunfire started.

"They ain't from there. I ain't ever seen them in there," he said.

Police have not identified a suspect.

First Published September 20, 2021, 10:53am