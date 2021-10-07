Man spotted at 2016 baseball game resembles fugitive fraudster, authorities say

A man who was convicted in a $350 million bank fraud scheme and has eluded capture for more than two decades, may have attended a game at Dodger Stadium in 2016, the U.S. Marshals Service said Tuesday.

Federal authorities are hoping that photos from the game will help the public identify the man who "strongly resembles" John Ruffo.

Ruffo, 66, is on the list of the “15 Most Wanted" fugitives, the Marshals Service said.

An age-progression rendering reveals what John Ruffo may look like today. (U.S. Marshals)

Marshals Service investigators with the Eastern District of Virginia received a tip in September 2016 that Ruffo had attended a game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Boston Red Sox on Aug. 5, 2016, and sat in view of cameras.

“A video clip from the game confirms a white balding male with a mustache, wearing a blue shirt, seated several rows behind home plate,” the marshals said. “Investigators were able to narrow the seat down to Section 1 Dugout Club, Row EE, Seat 10. And while investigators were able to identify the purchaser of the seats, they have not been able to identify the man in the blue shirt.”

Ruffo, a New York University graduate and computer expert, and his co-conspirator, Edward Reiners, were convicted in a bank fraud scheme that involved a fake Philip Morris research project on smokeless cigarettes.

The two men eventually amassed more than $350 million loaned to them by seven foreign and domestic banks before the scheme began to fall apart in 1996.

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s assistance to identify a 2016 Dodgers game attendee who investigators say strongly resembles a 15 Most Wanted fugitive who has been on the run since November 1998: https://t.co/NVyynDdiFc pic.twitter.com/pZD8XiQOxQ — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) October 6, 2021

Ruffo was indicted on 160 counts of bank fraud and money laundering. Several members of his family offered up their homes as collateral to pay his $10 million bond.

He absconded in Nov 9, 1998, after arriving at the federal courthouse in Brooklyn to turn over the electronic monitoring bracelet. He was supposed to report to a federal prison in New Jersey to begin his 17½ year sentence, but never did.

An investigation revealed that on the day he disappeared, Ruffo drove a car he is thought to have rented earlier that day in Manhattan. The car was found at the long-term parking lot at John F. Kennedy Airport, the Marshals Service said.

He was last seen in surveillance footage from an ATM in Queens that day. About $13 million from the bank scheme has never been recovered, officials said.

Investigators hope to identify the man in the blue shirt seen in Section 1 Dugout Club, Row EE, Seat 10 at a Los Angeles Dodgers game on Aug. 5, 2016. (U.S. Marshals)

NBC News spoke to Ruffo’s former wife, Linda Lausten, in 2018. By then, Ruffo had been on the run for 20 years. He left a trail of wreckage, including financially wiping out former business partners and family members, including his wife and mother.

Lausten said then that she had cried every day for a year after Ruffo disappeared.

“I want to face him,” she said. “I want to tell him how bad he hurt his mother and everybody else. I’d like to ask him: ‘When did you stop loving me? What happened? When did money become so important that you could do this to us?’”

Reiners, who served nine years of his 17-year sentence, told NBC News in 2018 that he viewed Ruffo’s disappearance in another light.

“He’s gone. God bless him,” Reiners said. “He beat the system.”

John Ruffo (U.S. Marshals)

The marshals service said the agency has pursued hundreds of leads across the country and around the world in search of Ruffo.

He is known to have extensive international connections through his time as a New York businessman. He had previously traveled to Aruba and was known to show particular interest in Italy.

Officials said he is likely using an alias, and has gone by Joseph Ruffo, John Russo, Jack Nitz, Bruce Gregory, John Peters and Charles Sanders.

Ruffo, who authorities said is a “master manipulator,” also likes to embellish the truth. He has a penchant for gambling, fine wine and nice hotels and is reported to be lactose intolerant, the marshals said.

Authorities are offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Anyone with information may contact the nearest USMS District Office, call the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102, or submit a tip using USMS Tips.