Man spotted at Folsom school arrested twice in four days. Police say they found guns in his home

A man wanted in an assault weapon case, who was spotted asking “odd questions” and taking photos of a Folsom elementary school, was arrested a second time in one week after police said they found guns and ammunition Thursday at his home.

Peining Wang, 62, of Folsom was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Main Jail, according to the Folsom Police Department. Wang remained in custody Friday at the jail, where he was being held without bail.

In his second arrest, Wang faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm while under a court-ordered restraining order and a misdemeanor charge of disobeying a court order, jail records show. He also faces a charge of violating probation, which makes him ineligible for bail.

Wang’s first arrest occurred Monday morning after campus staff at Blanche Sprentz Elementary School reported a man, later identified as Wang, had been “asking odd questions” and taking photos of the school before he went inside the main office, police said.

Officers arrived at the school and spoke with Wang. The officers recognized him from previous “similar incidents,” police said in a Facebook post. While questioning him, the officers learned Wang had a warrant for his arrest related to an assault weapon possession charge.

The assault weapon possession charge stemmed from a firearm he had turned in to authorities months earlier at the Folsom Police Department. Police said the firearm was later determined to be an illegal weapon.

Wang was arrested Monday and booked at the jail, but he was released later that same day.

Police said Wang was arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court, and the judge placed Wang on pretrial probation with the court ordering him to stay away from all Folsom Cordova Unified School District campuses. The judge also prohibited him from possessing firearms, according to the Police Department.

Before Wednesday’s arraignment, the court had already prohibited Wang from owning firearms due to an unrelated restraining order, police said.

On Thursday morning, officers and detectives conducted a probation search at Wang’s home. Police said officers found three guns, multiple loaded and unloaded ammunition magazines, as well as additional ammunition at Wang’s home.

Wang was arrested again and booked at the jail. He was scheduled to return to court Monday afternoon, jail records show.