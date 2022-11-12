Man spotted in Rockport is not the missing Portland man, family says

Nov. 12—A Portland man who is missing was believed to have been spotted on Friday in Rockport, police said. But on Saturday family members said the man seen in Rockport is not Samuel Mugisha.

"That's not him," said family spokesperson Claude Rwaganje, an uncle of Mugisha.

Portland Police received information from Rockport police that Mugisha, 21, was seen hitchhiking Friday in Rockport, which would have been the first time Mugisha was seen in a week.

Mugisha was reportedly wearing jeans and a white tee shirt with a vest over it. Mugisha may have left the area after being picked up in a light colored pickup truck, possibly headed north on Route 90, police said.

Portland Police Major Robert Martin said Saturday that family members do not believe that the man in Rockport was Mugisha, but that police are working to get a better photograph "before we totally dismiss the possibility that it is him," Martin said in an email to the Press Herald.

Prior to the Friday sighting, he was last seen at his Portland apartment at 8 a.m. on Nov. 4. His family, the Congolese immigrant community and Portland police have been searching for him since. Family members said they are trying to stay calm and hopeful that he will be fine.

Family members said Mugisha suffers from a mental illness that sometimes renders him non-verbal, and causes him to forget where he is and faint. Family members have said his disappearance might be connected to his illness.

Mugisha came to the United States in 2014 from Nairobi, Kenya, and is part of the tight-knight Congolese Banyamulenge community in the Portland area. Mugisha works as a caregiver at Safe Residential Care and Granite Bay Care, and is always most either working or at church, and never has gone missing before, family members have said.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Mugisha to call Portland police at 207-874-8479.