A man was spotted on tape leaving the scene of a shooting in Broward. He’s now behind bars

Police say a man is locked up after shooting and killing a woman in Fort Lauderdale last month.

Daril Matthews was charged with manslaughter and aggravated battery after he was caught on tape leaving the scene of a shooting Nov. 25 on Northwest First Avenue, Ft. Fort Lauderdale police said. The 22-year-old, who was arguing with another man, was trying to strike the guy in the head with a gun when he fired at the two unintended victims.

One of the victims was identified as Dawn Unruh, 59. The other victim, an adult male whose identity will not be released, survived the shooting.

Matthews is being held at the Broward County Main Jail with his bond set at $130,000.