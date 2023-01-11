Man sprayed with bullets on Brooklyn street

A man was shot and wounded in a barrage of bullets on a Brooklyn street Tuesday, cops said.

The 36-year-old man victim outside Fun City Seafood on Church Ave. near E. 56th St. in East Flatbush when gunfire rang out around 9:35 p.m., police and sources said.

A gunman fired 16 rounds at the man, hitting him multiple times in the torso and arm, they added.

The shooter took off in a red car, cops said.

The wounded victim was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he was expected to survive.

There were no immediate arrests.