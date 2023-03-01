Man spraying bleach on sidewalk attacked in West Seattle

A man was attacked while spraying bleach on a sidewalk in West Seattle on Tuesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 11:17 a.m., a man was spraying bleach on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of Southwest Lander Street.

A person confronted the man and they began to argue. The person pulled out a baton-like weapon and struck the man’s body and head.

Officers arrived and investigated.

Officers placed the man in custody for felony assault and recovered the weapon.

The man was transported to King County Jail but was declined. He was then transported to Harborview Medical Center with a hospital guard.



