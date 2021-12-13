Man with stab wound approaches police at gas station for help, Washington cops say

A man was stabbed during a fight in a Washington parking lot and found help from police at a nearby gas station, authorities said.

The man said he met with friends near a Walmart and a Dollar Tree in Renton on Sunday, Dec. 12, the Renton Police Department said.

Another man sliced him in the stomach during a fight and on the arm, police said.

The injured man clutched his stomach and went to a gas station where police were, officials said.

Authorities said they helped tend to his wounds until he was taken to a hospital.

Police did not say if the two men knew each other.

The suspect was not found, and the investigation is ongoing.

Renton is about 12 miles southeast of Seattle.

