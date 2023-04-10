Update: Man stabbed Ada County deputy before being shot on Interstate 84, police say

A confrontation between law enforcement and a man walking on the interstate ended with county deputies shooting the man after he stabbed a deputy, according to a news release on the Ada County Sheriff’s Office website.

The sheriff’s office responded to a 2 a.m. dispatch call to find 40-year-old Jared Decker, of Boise, walking in the eastbound traffic lanes on Interstate 84 at milepost 59, near Eisenman Road. The caller said he had seen two trucks “swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the man,” the news release said.

“Deputies arrived moments later and tried to talk to the man and asked him to get off the highway,” the news release said. “The man, who was walking a bike, refused, yelled at the deputies, and kept going.”

Deciding to take Decker into custody after a few minutes, one of the deputies grabbed the man’s backpack, at which point Decker “swung around and grabbed the deputy.” During a struggle between the two, Decker “pulled out a knife and stabbed the deputy multiple times as they fell to the ground,” the release said.

Two other deputies then fired their guns at Decker, according to the sheriff’s office release. Deputies performed first aid on Decker until paramedics arrived to take the man to a local hospital at 2:46 a.m., according to the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise pronounced Decker dead at 3:06 a.m., the coroner said. The coroner’s office listed the cause of Decker’s death as “multiple gunshot wounds of the torso” and the manner of death as homicide.

Another deputy put the stabbed deputy into a patrol car and drove to meet an ambulance closer to Boise, according to the sheriff’s office release. After undergoing multiple surgeries earlier today, the injured deputy is in stable condition. The three other deputies at the scene were not hurt.

The interstate’s eastbound lanes in the incident area were closed until about 11:30 a.m. to allow emergency crews to gather evidence.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department, is investigating the incident.