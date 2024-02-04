Man stabbed after altercation on Metrobus in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Metro Transit Police (MTPD) said two people were arrested after a fight on a 70 Metrobus on Sunday afternoon.

MPTD said the incident happened at 5929 Georgia Ave. NW.

Police said 36-year-old DeAngelo Reed boarded the bus, and after a verbal argument, assaulted 54-year-old Kelvin Kelly.

Kelly then stabbed Reed.

Two separate overnight shootings minutes apart leaves 2 men injured in DC

Reed was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries to his head. He is being charged with assault for beginning the altercation.

Kelly was arrested for the stabbing.

MTPD recovered the knife.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.